Former Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad gun attack

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (Pemra) and journalist, Absar Alam, was shot in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, the veteran journalist was attacked by an unknown gunman when he was in F-11 Park for an evening walk. He received a bullet in his abdomen.

Alam has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Doctors said the condition of Absar Alam is out of danger.

Absar alam shot while he was walking outside his house..he is in hospital and thankfully out of danger.Condemn this attack on absar alam — Kashif Abbasi (@Kashifabbasiary) April 20, 2021

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident in a post on Twitter, adding that the police had been asked to investigate the attack.

ابصار عالم پر قاتلانہ حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں، پولیس کو واقعہ کی فوری تحقیقات کا کہ دیا ہے جوں ہی تفصیلات سامنے آئیں گی میڈیا کے سامنے رکھیں گے ، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has taken notice of the incident and ordered a probe in this regard.

Comments

comments