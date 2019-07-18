Former petroleum secretary offers to testify against Abbasi in LNG case

ISLAMABAD: Former petroleum secretary Abid Saeed has offered to turn an approver in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract case involving PML-N stalwart and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported.

Sources say Mr Saeed, who has been named accused in the case, has already recorded his statement before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman who has accepted his request to become an approver.

He will now be presented before a judicial magistrate to record his statement in this regard as per the relevant laws.

Earlier today, the bureau arrested Abbasi from Thokhar Niaz Baig Interchange in the case.

Abbasi, the former minister for petroleum and natural resources, is a key accused in the NAB case registered in 2015 regarding the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract.

Abid Saeed, Inter State Gas Systems (ISGS) managing director Mobin Saulut, and others have been nominated in the case.

