Former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam on ECL, says interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz’s names are on the Exit Control List (ECL), says Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Shah.

In an interview with a private news channel on Tuesday, the minister said their names were put on the no-fly list on a request by NAB.

If need be, the PML-N supremo would be allowed to go abroad for treatment, he added.

Ijaz Shah said the Kashmir issue has taken a back seat because of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Islamabad sit-in against the government. He added the protesters’ demand for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation is uncalled for.

Ijaz Shah said dialogue between the government and opposition should continue, expressing the hope that the sit-in would end in an amicable manner.

Earlier today, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, head of the medical board for Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare said the former prime minister is being provided the best available health facilities at the Services Hospital, Lahore.

Professor Mehmood Ayaz said he will not advise the erstwhile prime minister to go abroad for treatment as he is being treated in the best manner by a medical board, working under his supervision.

Commenting on the possible recommendation by the health department to send the former prime minister abroad for the treatment, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz said he will not have any objection in this regard.

