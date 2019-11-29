Former Rawalpindi councilor killed in police firing

RAWALPINDI: Former councilor killed in police firing at a check-post in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to police officials, police signaled a suspicious black car to stop at a check post in Kalar Sayedan during snap checking but the car didn’t stop and hit a policeman and injured him.

The policemen opened fire at the vehicle in which former councilor Waheed Anjum, who was driving the car, sustained serious wounds and later succumbed to his injuries, according to police officials.

Police has also registered a case against deceased former councilor killed in the police firing incident.

Local people of the area have protested over the killing of the ex-councilor in police shootout and surrounded the Kalar Sayedan police station.

The protesters have alleged that the policemen have killed Waheed Anjum snatching him out of the car. “If the police had open fire at the car there would have bullet impact over the vehicle,” protesters argued.

A team of doctors also reached tehsil headquarters hospital Kalar Sayedan for autopsy of the councilor, died in police shootout, sources said.

The police is investigating into the incident on merit, SP Saddar Police Rawalpindi told ARY News.

