Four of a family die in Pasni roof collapse

GWADAR: Four members of a family were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Pasni area of Gwadar on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a couple and their two children died when the roof of their house came down on them, burying them under the debris.

Upon being informed of the incident, a rescue team arrived at the spot and retrieved the dead. The identities of those killed as a result of the roof collapse couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

In a similar incident, four members of a family died and two others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed in Yar Hussain village in the Swabi district.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in Sodher area within the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain Police Station. The injured were shifted to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor.

The dead included Abdullah, 12, Marwa, 11, Mahnoor, 1 and their mother.

