Four bedroom house with seven jail cells up for sale at Rs 1.08 crore

Nowadays property owners and real estate agents are well aware of the importance of space and security inside a private or commercial residence.

These two features are most important for any buyer that can make or break their decision of going through with a deal.

But what if a house offers ample space and security that is literally as good as a jail? Would you be interested in buying it?

A four-bedroom house in Guidhall, Vermont is currently up for sale at a price of $1,49,000 (Rs 1.08 crore). It looks seemingly normal on the outside with a 2,190 square feet area. However, it has an unusual feature that has made netizens very curious.

The house features four bedrooms, two bedrooms, and seven jail cells, according to a listing on Realtor.com. “The jail still exhibits the original prison cells with barred windows & the Jailers Office,” the listing states.

Why are there jail cells in a house? You may be thinking.

That’s because the house served as the Essex County Jail until 1969 and the main part of the property was owned by the jailor. It was built in 1880 on Courthouse Drive.

Last year, a unique five-bedroom property in Middlesex England, went up for sale at $2.5 million. But Unlike other suburban or city houses, this property had some extra power points.

Comments

comments