Four including two children crushed to death by speeding trailer in Lahore

LAHORE: At least four people including two children have lost their lives when a speeding trailer crushed motorcycle in Lahore on Sunday, said police.

The appalling road crash took place at Sundar area of Lahore. The victims were identified as husband wife and their two children.

Receiving information about the mishap, rescue officers arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to morgue.

Meanwhile, the trailer driver managed to flee from the crime scene.

In a separate incident in Karachi, this month, two motorcyclists were crushed to death after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Aisha Manzil.

According to rescue sources, the accident was so severe that both of them died on the spot. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the nearby hospital.

The deceased were identified as 20-year-old wahab and 18-year-old Fawad.

