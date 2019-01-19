Four CTD officials arrested in Sahiwal police encounter case

LAHORE: On directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Police on Saturday apprehended four Counter Terrorism Department police officials allegedly involved in killing of two men and as many women in Sahiwal, ARY News reported.

After the PM contacted him, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the inspector general of Punjab Police to arrest the CTD police officials and lodge a case against them.

PM Khan has directed Usman Buzdar to forthwith reach at the hospital in Sahiwal.

The Punjab CM spokesperson said Buzdar will reach Sahiwal from Mianwali to oversee the case.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least four people including two women were killed and a child was injured during an alleged police encounter by Sahiwal police.

The child, Muneeba, who was present in the car at the time of the incident said the people killed were her parents.

ARY News correspondent said that the alleged encounter has turned into a suspicious incident and the Sahiwal police were denying to comment on it. “This is a CTD operation and they can relay accurate details,” said the regional police officer.

CTD’s version of events

The CTD officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

Eyewitness’s version of incident

Eyewitnesses relayed that police officers began firing at a car from behind, adding that no weapons were recovered from the car nor did anyone from the car engaged in retaliatory firing.

The eyewitness said one deceased woman aged around 40 whereas the injured child was around 13 years old.

