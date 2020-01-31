Four dead in car-truck collision at GT Road

RAWALPINDI: Four persons were dead in a road crash at GT Road near Gujjar Khan, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue sources.

As per details, a speeding car rammed into a roadside parked truck resulted in death of four persons, including three brothers.

The deceased were identified as Arshad, Azhar, Sadiq and Hassan. The bodies were moved to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On 21 December 2019, at least four people were killed and 27 other sustained injuries in two fog related incidents.

As per details, four people lost their lives and 13 other sustained wounds when a bus collided with a tractor trolley in Chak Chatha area near Hafizabad.

The ill-fated bus was carrying wedding guests from Jokhiyan to Multan when it collided with the tractor trolley.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In a separate road accident in Sultan Colony, fourteen people were injured as a passenger van crashed into a tractor-trolley, the rescue sources said.

