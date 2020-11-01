Four Dengue Fever patients reported in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: Provincial health authorities on Sunday reported four more cases of dengue fever in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, three new cases of dengue fever were reported in Lahore and one in Attock.

The number of confirmed dengue fever cases in Punjab has reached 147 this year from January 2020 so far, after detection of four new cases, the spokesperson said.

He further stated that no deaths have been reported in the ongoing year due to the dengue virus, adding that the most patients have recovered to health.

Earlier in the month of August, as many as 533 suspected patients of dengue fever were reported in Punjab in a single day.

The patients after tests were declared healthy and were allowed to leave for their homes.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid earlier said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue fever.

“The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district authorities and other concerned departments,” she said.

She directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. The minister said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

