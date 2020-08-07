Four die of electrocution as heavy rain lashes Karachi

KARACHI: At least people died from electrocution as the fresh spell of monsoon rainfall continued Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incidents took place in City Court, Civil Hospital, Landhi and Model Colony areas of the metropolis.

Rescue officials said that the deaths were caused due to electrocution while the persons were passing through the rainwater. The deceased persons include an eight-year-old boy Anas and the other person identified as Jawad.

