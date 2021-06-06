Web Analytics
Four die, several injured in rain-related incidents in Sindh districts

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: At least four persons were died in rain-related incidents in Naushehro Feroze and Pano Akil, quoting police officials ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rainfall with windstorm caused collapse of house walls in Naushehro Feroze, Darya Khan Marri and Kandiaro leaving three persons dead, while eight others injured, police officials said.

After the rainfall a power outage continued for 10 hours in the area and could not be restored till filing of this news.

In Pano Akil a rooftop of a house caved in during the rainfall leaving a woman dead and three children injured.

Ghotki district received heavy rainfall, while dust storms hit Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Sukkur, which tripped 74 feeders of the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO).

Dust storms in Jacobabad and Dadu uprooted several trees and sign boards.

Showers lashed Hala and Matyari after a dust storm while Hyderabad received drizzle with heavy winds.

Moreover, Nawabshah received rainfall with dust storm causing power outages in the district.

