Four extortionists including nephew of Liaquat Bangash arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Friday claimed to have rounded up four extortionists involved in a firing incident over a hotel in the city’s area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The arrested outlaws were wanted to police in the firing incident last month over a hotel that killed two on the spot and injured one.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gulshan Shahnawaz, Hassan alias Moota along with his three accomplices was taken into custody on a secret tip-off during the raid.

Hassan is said to be the nephew of notorious target killer Liaquat Bangash, he continued and added that the arrested were involved in several incidents of extortion in the city.

The police have also recovered weapons and Rs0.8 million extortion money from their custody.

In December, last year, the Special Investigation Team had arrested two extortionists from city’s area of New Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noman Siddiqui, Babar, and Tahir, the two extortionists, were nabbed red-handed while demanding extortion money from a scrap dealer in New Karachi.

” The case was lodged against both the extortionists in Sher Shah,” the SSP continued.

