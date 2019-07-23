Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Four FIRs lodged against Maryam, others over Faisalabad rally

Maryam Nawaz

FAISALABAD: Police registered on Tuesday four FIRs against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders for leading a rally of supporters without seeking permission from the city administration, ARY News reported.

These cases have been registered against over 5,000 people at different stations of the city, including Nishatabad, Sargodha Road, Factory Area, and Sumanabad,  according to police.

Maryam’s spouse Captain (retd) Safdar and PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s wife have also been named in the cases.

Three MNAs and seven MPAs affiliated with the PML-N have been booked for taking part in the rally.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Mussadiq Malik, Javed Latif, Uzma Bukhari, and Talal Chaudhry are also among those named in these FIRs.

The cases were registered under 14 different provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including those related to anti-government speeches, inciting people against the government of the day, and use of loudspeakers.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Polling concludes in NA-205 Ghotki by-election, vote count underway

Pakistan

Gandapur terms US mediation offer on Kashmir a victory for Pakistan  

Pakistan

PM surprised at India’s reaction to Trump mediation offer on Kashmir


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close