Four FIRs lodged against Maryam, others over Faisalabad rally

FAISALABAD: Police registered on Tuesday four FIRs against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders for leading a rally of supporters without seeking permission from the city administration, ARY News reported.

These cases have been registered against over 5,000 people at different stations of the city, including Nishatabad, Sargodha Road, Factory Area, and Sumanabad, according to police.

Maryam’s spouse Captain (retd) Safdar and PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s wife have also been named in the cases.

Three MNAs and seven MPAs affiliated with the PML-N have been booked for taking part in the rally.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Mussadiq Malik, Javed Latif, Uzma Bukhari, and Talal Chaudhry are also among those named in these FIRs.

The cases were registered under 14 different provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including those related to anti-government speeches, inciting people against the government of the day, and use of loudspeakers.

Comments

comments