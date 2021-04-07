Four to five days’ hot weather spell to prevail in Karachi: weather report

KARACHI: Hot and dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in Karachi during next four to five days, the Met Office’s Heatwave Centre said in its weather report.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 37-39°Celsius during the hot spell.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for April predicted one or two heat waves in plain areas of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan during the month.

During Ramazan-ul-Mubarak temperatures are expected to remain normal in upper half of the country and slightly above normal in lower parts, according to the outlook.

The PMD has also predicted gusty winds and localized thunderstorms, which may harm standing crops in the wheat growing areas especially in upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The upper parts of the country may receive near normal rainfall while rest of the country is expected to get below normal precipitation, according to the weather report.

One to two rainfall spells are expected during April and temperatures are predicted to remain above from normal temperatures in these days.

Recent Heatwave

Maximum temperature in Karachi soared to 44 ºCelsius on last Saturday afternoon during the heatwave in the region.

The hot weather spell subsided by Sunday after the wind direction shifted from north/northeast to south.

During the heatwave spell, the sea-breeze, which has a cooling effect over the city’s weather, was also suspended, which further boosted the intensity of the hot weather spell.

