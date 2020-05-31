Four killed in collision between car and pickup in Naushki

NAUSHKI: Four persons were killed and 18 others were injured in a collision between a car and a pickup in district Naushki of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two vehicles, from Quetta and Kharan, were collided head on at RCD Highway at Batto Janglat area leaving four people dead and 18 others injured, local police said.

The vehicles were thoroughly damaged in the accident, rescue officials said.

The injured, including women and children, were transferred to Quetta for medical attendance. Four injured persons said to be in a precarious condition.

The dead bodies have been sent to Quetta and Kharan, police officials said.

In another traffic mishap this morning at least six people were killed while 30 others injured when a passenger bus they were travelling in turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place near Pull Rango.

They said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it met an accident. The driver of the vehicle lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they added.

The identity of those killed and injured in the road mishap could not be ascertained immediately.

