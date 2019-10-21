Three women among four killed in car-bus collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three women among four people were killed and another woman sustained serious injuries in a collision between a car and a passenger bus in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday evening, ARY News reported.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

The rescue officials said that the four women along with their driver were travelling in their car when their vehicle collided head-on with a passenger bus near Pushta Pul in DI Khan. They said that all the women were of same family.

Police have registered a case and started investigations into the accident. Cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

