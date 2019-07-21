Four killed in suicide blast at DIK hospital, two cops martyred in attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least four people were killed and scores of others were injured in a suicide blast at District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Earlier, at least two policemen were martyred when armed terrorists opened fire at a check post in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to reports, incident took place at Kotla Syedan police post in DIK district.

A bomb device exploded at the gate of District Headquarters Hospital DIK when the dead bodies of the deceased policemen were being transferred to the medical facility.

At least four persons were killed in the explosion, which is said to be a suicide blast.

Police and relief workers rushed to the hospital after the blast and security men cordoned off the premises.

Scores of people were injured in the blast at hospital gate. The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for medical attendance.

Security personnel cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation, local officials said.

According to preliminary investigation about the blast, it was a suicide attack, DSP Iftikhar Shah told media.

The suicide bomber was a girl, District Police Officer (DPO) DIK, Riaz Saleem added.

