Four killed, over 16 injured as jeep plunges into Neelum River

MUZAFFARABAD: Four people were killed while more than 14 others injured when a jeep fell into the Neelum River in wee hours on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the assistant commissioner, they were going to a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred. He said the ill-fated vehicle plunged into the river while negotiating a hairpin bend.

The deceased and the injured were taken to the nearby tehsil hospital. Some of the injured are stated to be in critical condition.

In a separate road mishap, three people were killed and another was injured when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle on the motorway near Mureedwala. Two brothers were among the deceased.

The injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. The deceased were on their way to Lahore when the accident took place.

