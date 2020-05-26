Four killed as train rams into car in Pattoki

PATTOKI: At least four people were crushed to death when a passenger train hit the car in Pattoki on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the passenger train smashed into a car near the Landa Phattak area, killing four people on the spot.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to the nearby hospital for legal formalities and treatment.

Soon after the incident, residents staged a protest and blocked the railway track demanding the provincial government to take notice of the incident.

They claimed the incident occurred due to the negligence of the railways staff.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed took notice of the incident and has summoned report from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) railways.

Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar also summoned report from authorities and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in the Pattoki train-car accident.

Back in March 2020, five people were killed when a train hit the rickshaw near Rohri, Sukkur.

The incident took place near Pyarwah, when the rickshaw was crossing the railway Phattak.

The number of railway accidents has surged alarmingly as in February 2020, 19 people lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries when Pakistan Express train collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Rohri railway station.

According to a report Pakistan Railways had faced around Rs 410 million losses in train accidents on the railway network from August 2018 to December 2019.

