Four members of a family die in Mardan roof collapse

MARDAN: Four members of a family died in a roof collapse incident in Katlang tehsil of Mardan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A man, his wife and two children were killed when the rooftop of their mud house caved in at Farash Colony in Katlang, rescue sources said.

The roof of the house was collapsed in the night but people of the area remained unaware of the incident due to wind storm, local people said.

The deceased were identified as Zakirullah, his wife and their two children three years old Abdul Samad and two years’ Sapna, rescue officials said.

The emergency workers transferred bodies of deceased to Type D Katlang Hospital, officials said.

In another incident in May this year in Takht Bai area near Mardan four people were died when a roof of a dilapidated house collapsed.

After being informed about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the rubble with the help of residents and shifted them to hospital.

Rescue sources said the two children along with their grandfather and grandmother were among the dead.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to hospital for autopsy.

