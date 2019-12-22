KARACHI: Police have taken four men into custody in the wake of two bodies of unknown persons left at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Saddar police, the four people were held during a raid in the Saeedabad area of the metropolis. The arrests were made after obtaining data of two vehicles, including a cab and a rickshaw, which were used to transport the bodies to the medical facility, they added.

The police say a probe into the matter is underway as the arrested men are being questioned.

According to CCTV footage, two visibly distressed men clad in shalwar kameez can be seen shifting the bodies from the cab and rickshaw to the JMPC emergency ward.

Sources familiar with the matter say the bodies were brought to the JPMC from the city’s district west.

The police in a statement a day earlier had said they shifted the bodies to a mortuary for medical examination after reaching the hospital. The identities of the deceased men and the cause of their deaths are yet to be ascertained.

The security guard deployed at the emergency ward relayed to the police that the bodies were brought in a rickshaw and a taxi. He quoted the people who brought the bodies as saying that they found the two men unconscious and thus they took them to the hospital.

