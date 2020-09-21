Four more die of coronavirus, 633 test positive in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,420.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 633 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 306,304.

As many as 292,869 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease as the number of active cases stands at 7,015. 33,393 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 566 turned out to be positive. Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 133,947 cases of the coronavirus, Punjab 98,428, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,357, Balochistan 14,394, Islamabad 16,162, Gilgit Baltistan 3,483, and Azad Jammu and Kahsmir 2,533.

Cases cross thirty-one million

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has crossed 31 million while the pandemic has claimed more than 962,188 lives so far.

The United States is the worst hit country, with over six point nine million cases and 203,851 deaths, followed by India with over five point four million cases and over 86,893 deaths. More than twenty two million patients stand recovered.

