Four more people die of coronavirus, 665 test positive

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed four more lives across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the highly contagious disease to 6,393.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 665 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 303,089.

As many as 290,760 Covid-19 patients have recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,936. 29,097 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive.

Thus far, more than 3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

India’s cases surpass five million mark

According to Reuters, India’s coronavirus cases surged past 5 million on Wednesday with a single-day jump of 90,123 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.

India is only the second country in the world to cross the grim milestone of 5 million cumulative cases, after the United States. The death toll from COVID-19 is now at 82,066, the ministry said, with 1290 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

