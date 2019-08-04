Four new Sindh ministers to take oath today

KARACHI: Four more ministers will be inducted in Sindh cabinet as ruling People’s Party has decided to expand the provincial cabinet, quoting sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Four news ministers of Sindh will take oath on 2:30 PM today at Governor House in Karachi, sources said.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail will administer oath to four news ministers of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s cabinet including Abdul Bari Pitafi and Nasir Hussain who are re-joining the provincial cabinet, sources said.

Nasir Hussain Shah who was previously serving as the minister for works and services had resigned from office to run election campaign in by-election on July 18 in NA-205 Ghotki.

Sohail Anwar Sayal and Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo will be other two members of the provincial legislature who will take oath as ministers today.

Sohail Anwar Sayal had previously served as provincial home minister in the previous tenure of the PPP government.

According to sources, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Aijaz Shah Shirazi will also included in the cabinet as advisers to the chief minister.

The sources have also indicated possible reshuffle in the portfolios of the cabinet members.

