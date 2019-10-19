Four newborn die at Jacobabad ICU due to lack of oxygen supply

JACOBABAD: Four newborn children died at a medical centre in Thul town of Jacobabad ICU due to lack of oxygen supply, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The children were admitted at the intensive care unit of the privately owned hospital, sources said.

In-charge doctor left the hospital to home in the night and due to negligence of the staff on the duty, four children died as they were not provided oxygen timely, hospital sources said.

Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad took notice of the incident after the incident reported by the ARY News and initiated an inquiry headed by Assistant Commissioner Thul.

The aggrieved families could file FIRs of the incident with police, the deputy commissioner has said.

According to sources, the doctor has fled after confirmation of deaths of the children.

It is to be mentioned here that an incident of the deaths of eight infants at the Sahiwal DHQ Hospital in Punjab was reported in June this year due to non-working of the air-conditioner in the ward.

However, an inquiry of Punjab health department ordered by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, had concluded that the deaths of eight infants at the Sahiwal DHQ Hospital did not occur due to the faulty air conditioner in the children’s ward.

