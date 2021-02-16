Four of a family die as car plunges into water channel

SARGODHA: Four members of a family died when the car they were travelling in plunged into a water channel in Sargodha on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Rescue official relayed that the incident occurred on Lahore road near Laksian, as a result of which a couple and their two children were killed while three other people got injured.

On getting information, rescue teams reached the spot. They shifted the injured to Laksian hospital for medical attention.

Earlier, on Dec 15, at least five people were killed and ten others injured when the passenger jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Abbottabad. According to the deputy superintendent of the police (DSP), 14 women and a driver were travelling in the ill-fated jeep near Harnokarla.

