Four people killed in Karachi road mishap

KARACHI: Four persons were killed as their motorcycles were hit by a speeding car in Sea View area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to rescue resources, the youngsters were heading towards the seaside, when their motorcycles were hit by a car, killing two of them on the spot and injuring two others.

The bodies and injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the injured succumbed to their injuries, increasing the number to four.

Among four dead, a body was identified as of Samiullah, 18. The deceased were residents of Korangi.

Earlier in the month of April, two students of grade 10th passed away in a road mishap while they were returning home on a bike after appearing in matric exams.

The incident took place near Memon Goth area. Two other young boys got badly injured in the accident.

Police said the motorcycle slipped owing to overspeeding.

The dead included Haroon and Kashif, both of them 16-year-old. While the injured included Naeem Brohi and Kher Bakhsh.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

