Four more plane crash victims identified via DNA process

KARACHI: Four more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash have been identified on Friday via DNA process, ARY News reported.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in his tweet said the bodies have been identified during the DNA identification process at a Karachi University (KU) forensic lab.

4 more DNA samples have been matched with dead bodies at Khi University Lab. Legal heirs & families have been informed for handing over the respective dead bodies. May Allah SWT bless all departed souls & give strength to the bereaved families. DNA matching is ongoing for others — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) May 29, 2020

May Allah SWT bless all departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families, he added.

Overall 46 victims of the plane crash have been identified so far of which 37 of them were identified by the families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days.

