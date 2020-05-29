Web Analytics
Four more plane crash victims identified via DNA process

PK-8303 Plane Crash

KARACHI: Four more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash have been identified on Friday via DNA process, ARY News reported.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in his tweet said the bodies have been identified during the DNA identification process at a Karachi University (KU) forensic lab.

May Allah SWT bless all departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families, he added.

Overall 46 victims of the plane crash have been identified so far of which 37 of them were identified by the families.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Tuesday that the DNA tests of the victims of crashed PIA’s PK-8303 will be completed within 10 days.

