Four pseudo policemen arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Friday have arrested four pseudo policemen, who were involved in looting people visiting city’s sea side, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clifton Suhai Aziz, the police party deployed at Seaview check post held four persons who presented themselves as policemen.

“The arrested including two volunteers of Police were involved in taking extortion money from the people visiting the sea side of the metropolis, specially the couples,” the ASP said.

The accused identified as, Ramzan, Adnan, Shershah and Adnan Ameen, dressed up in police uniform were involved in harassing and looting the couples at Seaview.

Pistol, vehicle and mobile phones have also been recovered from the custody of the arrested pseudo policemen, said ASP Suhai.

Back in the month of November, 2018, Pakistan Rangers Sindh had arrested a man pretending to be an army officer from Karachi’s area of Mubina Town area.

The pseudo army officer was wanted in several criminal incidents.

