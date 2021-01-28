Four travellers eat 30 Kg oranges in half an hour to avoid paying extra baggage fee

Though air travel is an effective mode of transportation, it comes with its own rules and regulations and the travellers have to pay extra money if they exceed the set limit of baggage. A similar thing recently happened at an airport in Kunming in Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, where four travelers were carrying a box of oranges weighing 30 kilograms.

When the man, surnamed Wang, and his colleagues reached the airport, they found out that they would have to pay a total of 300 yuan (Rs 3,384) as an extra baggage fee if they wish to take the oranges along with them. Not willing to pay the extra money, they ended up eating all the fruits!

“We just stood there and ate the whole thing up. It took about 20-30 minutes,” Wang said.

After finishing the whole box of oranges, they started to suffer from ulcers in their mouths.

“We never want to have oranges again,” Wang said.

A photo of one of the travellers peeling an orange has gone viral on Chinese social media platform Weibo. One user asked, “Couldn’t they pack the oranges into four pieces of hand luggage and carry them into the cabin?”

Comments

comments