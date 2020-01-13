Four-year-old girl dies after falling from Islamabad airport’s 3rd floor

ISLAMABAD: A four years old girl died after falling from third floor of Islamabad airport while playing, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details of the dreadful incident, the incident took place at the third floor of the Islamabad airport where a four-year-old girl who came to the airport with her parents, fallen at 2nd floor.

Sources said, the girl was playing at the 3rd floor. She was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries.

PIMS spokesperson said, the girl was brought dead to the hospital. “She died on the spot due to severe head injuries”, he continued.

In 2018, a passenger boarding bridge HAD collapsed at the Islamabad International Airport, however no serious damage was reported.

According to reports, an unidentified man was injured after the aerobridge collapsed at the airport.

The new Islamabad airport was inaugurated on May 1, 2018, after months of delay. The new airport is located 30km away from central Islamabad, and its construction work had started in April 2007.

Comments

comments