Four youth martyred in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian occupied forces in their fresh act of state terrorism on Sunday martyred four more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youth were martyred by occupying forces during a so-called cordon and search operation in the area.

The Indian forces cordoned off the area before launching the operation with mobile internet services suspended in the district to avoid protests.

Earlier, Amnesty International’s human rights group had said the Indian government is widely misusing law allowing for detention without trial in Occupied Kashmir.

Head of Amnesty International India Aakar Patel said the Public Safety Act is a “lawless law” under which the authorities hold children, old people and the disabled.

Read more: India misuses law in occupied Kashmir: Amnesty International report

He had said this act is contributing to inflaming tensions between the state authorities and local populace and must be immediately repealed for prosperity of the region.

According to the statement, the Public Safety Act circumvents the criminal justice system in Kashmir to undermine accountability, transparency and respect for human rights.

It said the text of the PSA violates several of India’s obligations under international human rights law, including respecting detainees’ fair trial rights.

Comments

comments