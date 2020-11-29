Fourth and last lunar eclipse of 2020 to be observed tomorrow

KARACHI: The fourth and last lunar eclipse of the year would not be visible across Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

“It will not be visible in Karachi or other parts of the country,” the PMD said adding that the eclipse would begin in the country on November 30 at 12:32 pm.

It will be at its peak at 2:42 pm and will end by 4:53 on Monday, the met office said while terming it a penumbral lunar eclipse, something different from a complete and partial eclipse.

It would be visible in South and North America, Australia and some other countries of Asia.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eclipse occurs when the Earth obstructs the way between the sun and the moon. During the process, Earth moves in between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight that is reflected by the moon.

There are three types of a lunar eclipse – a total eclipse, partial eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

During the eclipse, 90 percent of the moon’s surface partially covered by the Earth with only the outer part of the shadow appearing.

While these eclipses are usually a little darker, they cannot be easily distinguished from a regular full moon sighting but can be easily seen, as long as the sky is clear.

The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 was witnessed in January, second in June and the third eclipse of the year was sighted on July 05.

