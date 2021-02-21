Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FPCCI appoints Usama Qureshi as Senior Vice Chairman of Pak-UK Business Council

FPCCI Usama Qureshi

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has appointed business and corporate leader Usama Qureshi on Pakistan-UK Business Council as its Senior Vice Chairman for the year 2021.

The approval for Qureshi’s appointment was given by the FPCCI President Nasser Hayatt Maggo.

The council is mandated to facilitate and encourage the business community of Pakistan to promote bilateral trade, investment, business relations, and trade shows.

 Usama Qureshi has expressed his earnest desire to help local businesses to find more export orders, investments, and joint ventures from the UK. He views export-led growth as essential for job creation and portraying a soft image of Pakistan.

Additionally, the president of FPCCI has appointed Qureshi as the convener of its central standing committee on Corporate Relations & Communications (2021).

He will be spearheading and consolidating corporate relations across all industries and regions of Pakistan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Non-custom paid vehicles worth over Rs11bn seized in Jul-Jan

Business

Bitcoin and ethereum prices ‘seem high,’ says Musk

Business

Gold price rises in domestic market

Business

US settles with BitPay


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close