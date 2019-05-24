ISLAMABAD: France will provide a soft loan of over 94 million Euros for the provision of clean drinking water to citizens of Faisalabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

An agreement to this effect was signed in Islamabad on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Earlier, French Ambassador Marc Baretycalled and Sheikh exchanged views on matters pertaining to enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides stressed the need for diversification of trade and promoting economic relations between the two countries.

On the other hand, it was reported last month that the World Bank is expected to consent a loan of $100 million for the improvement of access to safe water and sanitation services in Kara­chi.

The loan is aimed to help the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) in financial and operational sectors. The sources said a WB team will start evaluating the water project submitted by the Sindh government while the approval will be accorded by the bank’s executive board by end of June.

The proposed projects are aimed at increasing equitable and sustainable access to safe water and sanitation facilities in the metropolis, in addition to addressing the challenges of infrastructure gaps, operational under-performance of the KWSB.

