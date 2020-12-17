Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


France’s Macron tests positive for Covid-19

france macron COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the presidency said on Thursday, adding he would now self-isolate for the next week.

“The president tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday),” it said in a statement, adding he had been tested after the “onset of the first symptoms”.

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations, “self isolate for seven days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it said.

More to follow

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Priti Patel says on Brexit: we’re in ‘tunnel’ of negotiations

Pakistan

Pakistan repays $1 billion Saudi loan

Pakistan

COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Pakistan in Feb or March: Dr Faisal

International

US sets 24-hour records with over 3,700 Covid-19 deaths, 250,000 new cases


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close