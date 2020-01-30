Free-will marriage: Girl’s brothers settle score by cutting off boy’s nose

SADIQABAD: A young person in Sadiqabad was brutally tortured with his nose chopped off for contracting free-will marriage.

The shocking incident took place in Chowk Bahadur area of the Sadiqabad tehsil in Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the youngster’s family, the girl’s brothers along with other people subjected him to brutal torture and cut off his nose.

The victim has been shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition.

His family members said over fifteen people beat Ahmed Ali black and blue after kidnapping him.

They appealed to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the incident and bring the culprits to justice.

Reports say the boy and a girl named Samera Bibi got married out of their own free-will a year and a half ago, which angered the family of the girl, that was looking for an opportunity to settle a score with the boy.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged at the Saddar Sadiqabad police under kidnapping and attempt to murder charges.

Meanwhile, three key accused, Arif, Asif and Siraj have been arrested as raids are being conducted to arrest their accomplices.

Comments

comments