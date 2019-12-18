Man allegedly killed over free-will marriage in Karachi

Karachi: Unidentified assailants on Wednesday opened fire in Korangi area of the city, killing a man, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, a motorcyclist was targeted by unidentified men on a bike in Korangi area, severely injuring him. He was later identified as 35-year-old Sohail and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The criminals also succeeded in fleeing from the scene. An autopsy would also be conducted on the body for fulfilling medico-legal formalities.

The police in its initial statement said that the murder is likely committed over personal enmity as the man has married over his free will. The authorities have collected evidence from the incident site to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

Killings over free-will marriage happens in the country and in another such incident on October 07, residents of Ghulam Muhammad-abad area of the city bared witness to a horrendous crime where a son along with his stepbrother murdered their mother.

According to details, the mother was strangulated to death by the two men after she disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice.

The son, namely, Muhammad Waris expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.

Waris along with his stepbrother Waqas committed the heinous crime with the help of a dupatta which they bound across the neck of their mother, choking her to death.

Both brothers fled the scene of the crime and were later caught by the local police. A murder case has been registered against them.

