Indian atrocities cannot suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A woman embraced martyrdom another got injured as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Shahkot sector of Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a tweet message, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor has said, “Indian army continues nonprofessional conduct. Besides atrocities in IOK, violating ceasefire targeted civil population in Shahkot sector across LOC”.

“A woman shaheed another injured. Such acts can’t suppress indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris in IOK,” the DG ISPR added in his tweet.

The Foreign Office on Monday (December 7) had summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P Singh, condemning the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian army along the line of control which resulted in the martyrdom of a civilian.

375 Kashmiris were martyred in 2018

The report compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) continued to witness grave human rights violations during the year 2018 as Indian forces in their barbaric acts of state terrorism martyred 375 Kashmiris.

The Indian troops conducted 2,939 cordon and search operations across the disputed territory during 2018.

The martyrs included highly qualified youth like Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi Butt, Dr Manan Bashir Wani, Dr Sabzar Ahmad Sofi, Dr Aijazud Din Khan and Dr Abdul Ahad Ganai. Those killed also included Hurriyet leaders Mir Hafizulla, Tariq Ahmad Ganie, Mohammad Yousuf Nadeem and Hakim-ul-Rehman Sultani.

As a result of the atrocities, 34 women lost their spouses and 78 children were orphaned while 75 women were molested by the men in uniform. Indian forces destroyed 605 residential houses as the vision of 1302 people was affected by pellets fired by the troops on peaceful protesters.

