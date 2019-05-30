Freight train derails in Gambat

GAMBAT: Three bogies of a Lahore to Karachi bound freight train derailed on Thursday at Khairpur’s Gambat railway station, ARY News reported.

Following the derailment of the several bogies of the train, down track was closed, resulting in problems for the passengers due to delay in the trains.

According to the DS Railway, teams have been sent from Rohri to clear the track.

Earlier on May 17, thirteen bogies of a freight train had derailed near Padidan, district Naushero Feroze, Sindh.

It was learnt that at least nine trains were stopped leaving the stations, following the derailment of the freight train.

Getting the information of the derailment, the railway teams reached the spot and revived the track.

On April 11, a Punjab bound passenger train derailed near Mehrabpur railway station.

According to Railways officials, Bahauddin Zakariya Express which was on its way from Karachi to Multan derailed when its brakes had failed after its engine developed a fault. So far, no casualties were reported.

A station master had said the train was to stop at Mehrabpur station after leaving Daur station. He said fortunately, the train derailment didn’t result in any loss of life as railway traffic remained suspended on the affected rail track for a brief period.

