Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Bulldog elected mayor of town with record votes

french bulldog wilbur beast mayor rabbit hash historical society

A French bulldog named Wilbur Beast was elected as a mayor with record votes during the polls organised in a Kentucky town by Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

The Rabbit Hash Historical Society said that French bulldog Wilbur Beast took the office with 13,143 votes, the highest total since the elections began in 1998. The society organises elections for a canine mayor every three years as a fundraiser.

french bulldog wilbur beast mayor rabbit hash historical society

Wilbur Beast succeeded a rescued pit bull Brynneth Pawltro who had been elected as a mayor in 2017.

It added that the highest turnout in the history of the canine mayor office was recorded as 22,985 votes were cast, whereas, the polls raised $13,156 funds which will be used for preserving local historical buildings.

french bulldog wilbur beast mayor rabbit hash historical society

Jack Rabbit, the Beagle and Poppy, the golden retriever came in second and third, making them both Rabbit Hash Ambassadors along with Ambassador Lady Stone, who will retain her position, Rabbit Hash Historical Society said on its Facebook page.

french bulldog wilbur beast mayor rabbit hash historical society

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Parrot saves owner from house fire by repeatedly shouting his name

Offbeat

School provides relief to students by accepting tuition fees in coconuts

Offbeat

Indian man puts up ‘need a girl for marriage’ hoardings across city

Offbeat

Delivery driver caught on camera stealing food, deceiving owner


ARY NEWS URDU