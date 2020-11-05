A French bulldog named Wilbur Beast was elected as a mayor with record votes during the polls organised in a Kentucky town by Rabbit Hash Historical Society.

The Rabbit Hash Historical Society said that French bulldog Wilbur Beast took the office with 13,143 votes, the highest total since the elections began in 1998. The society organises elections for a canine mayor every three years as a fundraiser.

Wilbur Beast succeeded a rescued pit bull Brynneth Pawltro who had been elected as a mayor in 2017.

It added that the highest turnout in the history of the canine mayor office was recorded as 22,985 votes were cast, whereas, the polls raised $13,156 funds which will be used for preserving local historical buildings.

Jack Rabbit, the Beagle and Poppy, the golden retriever came in second and third, making them both Rabbit Hash Ambassadors along with Ambassador Lady Stone, who will retain her position, Rabbit Hash Historical Society said on its Facebook page.

