Friends kill minor boy over petty quarrel during play in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A minor boy was on Tuesday killed near Peshawar after the child’s friends during a quarrel inserted a sharp-pointed object in his chest, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the incident occurred in Mathra, an area 40 kilometers away from the provincial capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where three children were playing with each other.

The quarrel between the children began on a petty issue as they were playing with each other and led to the killing of one of their friends, identified as 10-year-old Fawad. The accused inserted a sharp-pointed object in the chest of the victim that led to his instant killing.

Speaking to ARY NEWS, a police official confirmed that the children involved in the incident were arrested and had confessed their involvement in it.

“We solved the case within two hours and arrested both the accused, who are friends of the victim,” he said adding that both of them had accepted that it happened as they disputed with each other over a petty issue.

The officer also claimed to have recovered the sharp-pointed object used in the killing. The two accused were shifted to a police station to face further legal action.

