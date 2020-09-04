Friends turn out to be ‘killers’ of newly-wed man in Korangi

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have resolved the mystery surrounding the murder of a newly-wed man in Korangi as his colleagues turned out to be his ‘assassins’, ARY News reported.

According to police, Muneeb,25 and his murderer worked in a same factory in Korangi. Few days earlier, the suspects made a telephone call to Muneeb and asked him to reach at a place in Korangi and when he arrived there his colleagues snatched his mobile and killed him.

The officials said that they staged a drama of dacoity to mislead the police. They said that the motive behind the murder of the newly-wed man was ‘personnel enmity’.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene and broke his mobile after covering some distance. The officials said that he had been killed due to girl who also worked in the same factory. Police said that they have identified the suspects and conducting raids to arrest them.

Comments

comments