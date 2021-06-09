A Friends-themed cruise ready to set sail in 2022

If last month’s Friends reunion wasn’t enough to satiate your love for the hit sitcom, a new Friends-themed cruise is getting ready to embark in May. 2022!

According to People magazine, fans of the 90s cult favorite show can board the Celebrity Equinox ship scheduled to set sail on May 15, 2022, from Fort Lauderdale in themed costumes and enjoy trivia, games, contests, and more.

The cruise, with fares ranging from $1,648-$3,048, will have stops in Key West, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Fana World Travel, the travel agency behind the event, has detailed the cruise packages on their website, listing an inside stateroom for $1,648 and a Sky Suite with balcony for $3,048 – all packages are inclusive of port charges, taxes, unlimited surf Wi-Fi, $150 shore excursion credit, and a premium beverage package.

The exclusive experience ‘Cruise with Friends‘ can accommodate 500 fans, said the agency. “Immerse yourself in all things Friends from a dress up as your favorite character event to testing your knowledge in a Trivia game and much, much more,” reads the website.

The Friends cast is not scheduled to be on board.

Just weeks ago, stars of the hit show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, came together to reminisce about the show’s 10 seasons, with the reunion special breaking records for HBO Max.

