Fringe group books Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah’s flight ticket to Karachi

NEW DELHI: A day after veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin’s Shah said that he fears for his children in India, head of a hardliner group booked his tickets to Karachi.

“If Naseeruddin Shah is scared in India, he should not delay in leaving for Pakistan. I have booked a ticket for him for August 14, the Pakistan Independence Day, so that India has one less traitor.”” Amit Jani, President of the group named Navnirman Sena, told The Times of India.

Amit Jani, who heads Indian state Uttar Pradesh’s Navnirman Sena, spoke to the Indian news outlet after the ‘Mirza Ghalib’ actor commented on a number of issues facing India.

Referring to the recent violence sparked by the discovery of a cow’s death, in which a police officer was killed by a mob, Shah had said that India has already witnessed that the death of a cow has more significance than that of a police officer.

A police officer Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked by a mob when he and his team had gone to a village to defuse tension after cow carcasses were found in a forest. The protests escalated after activists of right-wing group Bajrang Dal came to the area and blocked a road with a truck carrying the dead cows.

Last year, a Reuters investigation also showed that cow vigilantism flourished during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, run by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Comments

comments