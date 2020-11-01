Fuel prices for November announced in Oman

MUSCAT: Fuel prices for November have been announced by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Oman on Saturday, according to Times of Oman.

An official from the Ministry of Energy and Minerals confirmed to Times of Oman that the fuel prices for November 2020 as below:

M95 at 194 baisa per litre, the price of M91 has been fixed at 183 baisa per litre while the new rate of Diesel will be 209 baisa per litre

It may be noted that the fuel prices in October were: M95 at 194 baisa per litre, M91 at 183 baisa per litre and the Diesel at 209 baisa per litre.

Oil posted a double-digit weekly fall on continued concern over the economic impact of rising global coronavirus infections and ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.

US crude fell 1.38% to $35.67 per barrel and Brent was at $37.45, down 0.53% on the day. Both fell over 10% this week alone.

The oil weakness led to a sell-off of some commodity-linked currencies, including the Russian rouble.

