Lockdown effects: Fugitive surrenders to police for ‘peace and quiet’

Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison then have to spend more time with the people he was living with! One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own pic.twitter.com/zCwLo0fgDQ — Inspector Darren Taylor (@InspectorDarren) February 18, 2021

The man, who has not been named, surrendered to police afternoon telling officers that he needed some “peace and quiet”. It is not confirmed what crime the man was suspected of.

A study by King’s College London and Ipsos MORI found that more than half of the population said that they had felt angry with other people they know because of their behaviour during the pandemic.

The research, released in October, also found that nearly a quarter of people reported having argued with friends and family about their actions during the restrictions.