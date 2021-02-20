Web Analytics
Lockdown effects: Fugitive surrenders to police for ‘peace and quiet’

A fugitive surrendered to police in West Sussex Wednesday because he didn’t want to spend another minute with the people he was living with during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Inspector Darren Taylor, of Sussex Police, posted about the bizarre exchange on Twitter, along with a Minions Gif.

