Funeral prayers of Noor Hassan offered in Sadiqabad

RAHIM YAR KHAN: The funeral prayers of Noor Hassan, an obesity patient, were offered at the central Eid Gah (prayer ground) in Sadiqabad on Monday night, ARY News reported.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers of Noor Hassan. He will be laid to rest in Kofta Kata graveyard in Sadiqabad.

Noor breathed his last at Shalimar Hospital today, sources said and added that he had underwent a successful weight loss surgery two weeks ago.

Hassan’s surgeon Doctor Muaz said that Noor died of heart attack in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (IC). “Noor Hassan was kept in the ICU owing to his serious health condition after surgery”, he said.

329 Kilogram Noor Hassan had been airlifted from his native town on the directions of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa by an army helicopter to a private hospital.

Earlier in the evening, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had condoled over the death of a patient of obesity Noor Hassan, ISPR had reported.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS expressing grief on the sad demise of Noor Hassan had said, “Will of Allah is to be done while one can only make an effort. May Allah bless the departed soul.”

