SIALKOT: Funeral prayers of Pakistani citizen Shakirullah, who was martyred by fellow inmates in India’s Jaipur jail, were offered in Daska on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Large number of people and relatives attended the funeral prayers, who showered rose petals over the body of Shakirullah.

India handed over the body of Pakistani prisoner Shakirullah to Pakistan officials at Wagah border crossing on Saturday evening.

Shakirullah was killed by other inmates at Rajasthan’s Jaipur Central Jail on February 20. His dead body was handed over to Pakistani officials at Wagah border today.

Shakirullah was subjected to severe torture in the prison of Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur by other inmates, which led to his death on spot.

Read more: Probe into Pakistani inmate’s death: Pakistan awaits India’s response

Following his death, the Foreign Office had expressed grave concern over the death of Pakistani prisoner and said he was “beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.”

The attack on the inmate came in the wake of the February 14 attack on a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in the Pulwama district of India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir that had claimed lives of more than 40 Indian army personnel.

